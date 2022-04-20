Close shave for driver as moving car catches fire in Noida

Noida: A man had a narrow escape after his car caught fire in Uttar Pradesh''s Noida on Monday night, police said.

The car was destroyed in the incident that took place near Sector 67 Transport Nagar, under Phase 3 police station area, the officials said.

"It was a taxi belonging to a man identified as Balram Singh. The car was between Garhi roundabout and TP Nagar square when it suddenly burst into flames. The driver got out from the car immediately and saved himself," a local police official said.

Soon, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames but the Noida-registered car was completely destroyed by then, the police said.

No one got hurt in the incident but the exact cause of the fire is yet to be known, they added. —PTI