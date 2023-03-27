    Menu
    States & UTs

    Close aide of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh arrested in Punjab

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March27/ 2023

    The police apprehended Amritpal Singh's close friend and gunner, an ex-serviceman, for his alleged involvement in the Ajnala violence case.

    Amritpal singh

    Chandigarh: As the hunt of 'Waris Punjab De' chief and fugitive pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh is still on, the separatist leader's close aide and gunman, who is an ex-serviceman, was arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in the Ajnala violence case.

    The accused, Varinder Singh, belonged to Patti subdivision of Tarn Taran district in Punjab. Following the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA), he was sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail.

    Amritsar Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh said the accused was one of the gunmen of Amritpal Singh.

    Earlier, police had cancelled Johal's arm licence. He retired as a jawan from the Indian Army.

    Amritpal Singh has been evading arrest, changing his location and looks multiple times, since March 18 when the police launched a massive crackdown to arrest him. IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Chandigarh News Waris Punjab De Khalistani Amritpal Singh Ex-serviceman Varinder Singh Ajnala Violence Case National Security Act NSA Assam Dibrugarh Jail Indian Army
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in