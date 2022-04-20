Clinton Holds Slim Lead Over Trump In US Presidential Race: Polls

Washington: Democrat Hillary Clinton maintained her narrow lead over Republican rival Donald Trump in the US presidential race just days ahead of the Nov. 8 election, according to two polls released on Thursday. A New York Times/CBS poll of 1,333 registered voters found Clinton ahead by 3 percentage points, at the cusp of the Oct. 28-Nov. 1 survey`s margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. A Washington Post/ABC poll showed Clinton 2 percentage points ahead among 1,767 likely voters surveyed Oct. 29 - Nov. 1. It also had a 3-percentage point margin of error.