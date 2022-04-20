Climate change protests resume in London

London: Climate change protests by environmental activists from the Extinction Rebellion group resumed for a second day in London.

The protesters on Wednesday returned to Parliament Square, while a demonstration was also planned outside Buckingham Palace, reports Xinhua news agency.

At least 10 people were carried away by police after the group refused to move from the roads around Parliament Square.

Protesters chanted and cheered as the officers took them away to nearby police vans.

The protests resumed a day after at least 160 people were arrested when thousands of campaigners have descended on Parliament Square, blocking roads and bringing traffic to a standstill, Scotland Yard said.

London police said offences included assaulting an officer, obstructing police and public order breaches.

Wednesday's demonstration came after Extinction Rebellion kicked-off four days of protests across the UK on August 29, urging the country's lawmakers to back a climate emergency bill.

In a document outlining the details of the protests, the group said that the actions will be seen "across the nations, regions and communities" and "then they'll be followed by mass actions in London".

A previous protest planned for April was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the group said, while encouraging protesters to maintain social distancing, wear gloves, masks, and carry hand sanitizers.

It has also planned an online event dubbed Digital Rebellion for those who would prefer to get involved from home.

Last year, more than 1,700 arrests were made during Extinction Rebellion's 10-day "Autumn Uprising", which saw major disruption across the UK.

They blocked roads and glued themselves to buildings in high profile spots, including some in London to further their demands.

