Climate Ambition Summit 2020: 'India exceeding Paris Agreement targets,' says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 on December 12. While addressing the summit he informed that India not only on track to achieve Paris Agreement targets but to exceed them beyond expectations. PM Modi said, "India is not only on track to achieve its Paris Agreement targets but to exceed them beyond expectations." "Today as we are looking to set our sight even higher, we must also not lose sight of the past. We must not only revise our ambitions but also review our achievements against targets already set," he added.

—ANI