Clear Cane Arrears: UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that the pending Rs 6,830 crore arrears are immediately paid to the cane farmers, an official said on Tuesday. Following a review meeting late on Monday at his residence, Adityanath said the welfare of cane growers and strengthening of the sugar mills was a priority for his government and he would not tolerate the exploitation of farmers.

His remarks came after he was told that Rs 28,633 crore of the Rs 35,463 crore payment for the crushing season of 2017-18 has already been made.

The Chief Minister said that he has released Rs 1,000 crore as the first instalment of the easy loan scheme worth Rs 4,000 crore.

Cane Commissioner Sanjay Bhoosreddy told Adityanath that 64 applications of Rs 3,873 crore from sugar mills have already been received by the banks under the scheme.

After evaluation, the banks would give their acceptance letters and seek funds after which the amount would be released for the concerned banks. So far, loan applications worth Rs 994.61 crore have been received, Bhoosreddy said. The Pipraich and Munderwa sugar mills will be operational in February, 2019, the Chief Minister said making it clear that he wanted a transparent process to save farmers from exploitation. --IANS