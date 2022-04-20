Cleanliness Workers Give One-Day Salaries To Fight COVID-19

Basti: Expressing their determination in the fight against the Novel Coronavirus, the Panchayati Raj Gramin Safai Karmachari Sangh has handed over a cheque of over Rs 26 lakh as their one-day salaries to the district administration. Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Gramin Safai Karmachari Sangh president Sugriva Giri on Friday said that 3,294 cleanliness workers of the districts have given their one-day salaries in the form of a cheque of Rs 26,64,600 to the district administration.

The cleanliness workers are working hard to ensure hygiene and cleanliness and taking precautionary measures. Mr Giri said, "We do not show negligence in our works. We know that if the atmosphere around us is clean, diseases do not spread. We will try our best to ensure that there is no dirt in our areas and will continue to do our work with full honesty." UNI