    Cleanliness Drive Organized at Panjab University

    April20/ 2022


    Chandigarh (The Hawk) :A Cleanliness Drive was organized at park between Girls Hostel-1 & 2 which was

    assisted by Department of NSS, University Institute of Applied and Management

    Sciences, Girls Hostel No-5 and Horticulture Department of Panjab University.

    Dr. Naveen Kumar, Programme Officer, NSS inspired the participants to maintain

    cleanliness in surroundings and Dr. Nidhi Gautam apprised the participants about the

    importance of cleanliness and personal hygiene in their lives.

    The event was attended by around 60 participants including Dr. Tilak Raj, Dr. Vivek

    Kumar, Dr. Gaurav Gaur, Dr. Rohit Sharma, Dr. Anuj Kumar (Programme officers), Dr.

    Harjit (Warden of Girls hostel-2), Dr. Parveen Goyal (Former Senator), Er. Anil

    Thakur of Horticulture department and his team including Mr. Amandeep Singla and Mr.

    Pavit Sharma, staff and students. Dr. Naveen Kumar thanked all the POs, staff of

    Girls Hostel no 5, and Sh. Anil Thakur and his team for their unflinching support

    and contribution in making the event a success. The efforts of student volunteers

    were well appreciated.

