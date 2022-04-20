Cleanliness Drive Organized at Dental Institute, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): National Service Scheme (NSS) of Dr. Harvansh Singh Judge Institute Of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Panjab University, Chandigarh along with Rotaract Club conducted a cleanliness drive in the institute and around the Department of Public Health of Panjab University Chandigarh.

Drive was organised by Dr.Vivek Kapoor, Program Officer NSS under the guidance of Dr Hemant Batra Principal, of the Institute.

The cleanliness drive was attended by the faculty and students of the institute following proper SOPs wearing gloves and masks.

The second phase took place at the fun and frolic park in Sector 25 which was attended by Dr Ravneet ,Warden GH No 3 , Mr Chauhan, Warden BH no 6, Mrs Anju Goel warden, Dr Harveen, Warden International Hostel, Mr Anuj.