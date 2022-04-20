Cleanliness Drive at Prof G P Sharma Herbal Park, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Department of NSS in collaboration with Department of Geography and Boys Hostel No. 1, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized a cleanliness drive today at Prof. G.P. Sharma Herbal Park to spread the message of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The drive was launched by Dr. Navneet Kaur, NSS Programme Officer along with Dr. Gaurav Kalotra, Chairperson, Department of Geography and BH-1 Warden Dr. Rajeev Kumar, Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Wardens namely Dr. Tilak, Dr. Vivek, Dr. Avneet Saini, Dr. Archana Chauhan, Dr. Ravneet Kaur, Dr. Parveen Kumar, Dr. Simran Kaur and Dr. Harveen Kaur participated in the cleanliness drive. Research scholars also made their contribution in the drive.

Dr. Navneet Kaur motivated the participants to make these kinds of cleanliness activities a routine to keep their surroundings clean and green.



