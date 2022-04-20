Cleanliness Drive At Centre For Medical Physics Garden, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Department of NSS in association with Centre for Medical Physics and Centre for Systems Biology and Bioinformatics, Panjab University, Chandigarh has organized CLEANLINESS DRIVE today at the Centre for Medical Physics Garden, Sector-25, Chandigarh to promote Swachh Bharat Mission among students.

Dr. Vivek Kumar, Chairperson, Centre for Medical Physics), Dr. Tilak Raj (UBS), Dr. Naveen Kumar (UIAMS), Dr. Anuj Kumar (DCSA), Dr. Tammanna R. Sahrawat (Chairperson, CSBB), Dr. Veena Puri (CSBB) & various other non-teaching staff and about 20 NSS student volunteers participated in this program. The main objective of the drive was to remove polythene and garbage from the garden. NSS program officers motivated the participants to protect the environment from the plastic waste and to make these kinds of cleanliness activities a routine to keep their surroundings clean and green.