Cleanliness cum Plantation Drive Launched at PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A Cleanliness cum Plantation Drive was launched at Palm Garden by Department of NSS in collaboration with Horticulture division of Panjab University(PU). Prof. Ashwani Koul, Programme Coordinator, NSS, at the outset, thanked Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice chancellor, PU for his able guidance and untiring support for such initiatives. Prof. Koul shared about the present drive for the maintenance and upkeep of all parks and gardens of PU. Further, he mentioned that there are eleven more such drives that will be held in the months of July and August, 2021.

Programme officers inspired the participants to maintain cleanliness in surroundings and urged the volunteers to propagate about importance of cleanliness and personal hygiene in their lives.

The event was attended by all programme officers, NSS volunteers and staff of Horticulture division. Keeping covid appropriate behaviour into consideration, the samplings of various varieties of palm were planted at palm garden by Prof. Koul and his team.

Dr. Naveen Kumar, Programme officer proposed a vote of thanks. The efforts of Programme officers, Horticulture division, and team of student volunteers, Sahil K Sharma, Akansha Sharma, Vishal Saini, and Colonel Ravinder Bobby were recognized and well appreciated.



