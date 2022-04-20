Cleanliness Campaign Held At Jageshwar, With Active Participation Of Localites

Jageshwar (Almora): Next in the series of cleanliness campaign programs, the district administration and Jageshwar Temple Committee started a cleanliness drive in three different places of Tehsil Bhanoli today. In this drive, members of various departments, officers, employees, school students, local public, members of the Jageshwar Temple Management Committee and priests participated in the cleanliness drive at different locations. This campaign started in Jageshwar, Dania and Panuanaula under the guidance of SDM Jaiti and Bhanoli, Monika.

The SDM said that keeping in view the increasing number of tourists coming to Jageshwar every year, the cleanliness campaign has been started as per the guidelines of DM Nitin Singh Bhadauria. Apart from local people, and students of different schools, students of Polytechnic and ITI have also given their support., she said and that such programs will run continuously in the future. She appealed to people not to throw the garbage around and keep their surroundings clean. The campaign started from Manotola, the origins of Jataganga, to Koteswar barrage, about 3 kms away.

A medical camp was also organized at Jageshwar to mark the occasion. 53 patients benefitted from the camp. Dr. A. K. Joshi and Dr. Jeevan Singh Mapwal from Base Hospital Almora were present in the camp. The campaign was attended by SDM Monica, Block Development Officer Dhauladevi Mahesh Prasad Vashisht, manager temple committee Bhagwan Bhatt, deputy chairmant Govind Gopal, priest representative Bhagwan Bhatt, Chief priest Hemant Bhatt, village chief Harimohan Bhatt, Girish Bhat, Dinesh Bhatt besides others.