Classroom sessions for AIFF Masters kick-off

New Delhi: The launch of the AIFF motto ' Forward Together' also saw the AIFF Masters classroom sessions kicking-off at the Football House in the national capital.

25 students are part of the inaugural course which is the first-ever sports management course to have been organised by any sports federation in the country, as per an AIFF media release.

"It's significant that all of you are at Football House on the same day as the AIFF motto is being launched," AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said. "No pandemic has ever won against human nature. We have adhered to the medical parameters which cater to the safety of all involved with this course," he added.

The first batch of the masters program will be providing the students with complete hands-on experimental training in every aspect in football in India and abroad through live tournament exposure, match staging, clubs and team management, data management, leadership and project management skills, contractual and legal obligations, sponsorship marketing and business communication as well.

Enlightening the students about the governing structure of AIFF, AFC and FIFA along with AIFF's strategic plan, Das stated: "Football managers are the key in the overall ecosystem of football, and therein lies the significance of this specially designed course."

"There is a basic lack of understanding of the governance and concepts as far as most sports management courses in India are concerned. AIFF Masters is totally aligned with football - this is a football-specific course," he said.

The students will also get a unique opportunity to study in three cities over a year - New Delhi, Mumbai and Cadiz (Spain).

—IANS