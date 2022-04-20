Class V Kerala girl writes to CJI, says SC 'intervened effectively' in fight against COVID-19

New Delhi: Lidwina Joseph, a class V student from Kerala, has written to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana commending the Supreme Court for its "effective intervention" in the fight against COVID-19 and saving lives.

CJI Ramana has responded to the girl and wished her the best in future along with a signed copy of the Constitution of India.

"I have received your beautiful letter along with a heart-warming illustration of the Judge at work. I am really impressed with the way you kept track of happenings in the country and the concern that you have displayed for the well-being of people in the wake of the pandemic," the CJI's letter said.

"I am sure you will grow up into an alert, informed and responsible citizen who will contribute immensely towards nation-building," it added.

Joseph, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Thrissur, also enclosed in her letter a drawing where a judge is seen hammering down coronavirus and has the Tricolour, the lion capital and smiling portrait of the Father of the Nation.

In her letter to the CJI, the girl said she was much worried about the deaths in Delhi and other parts of the country due to coronavirus.

"From the newspaper, I understood that your honourable court has intervened effectively at the sufferings and death of ordinary people in the fight against COVID-19."

"I am happy and feel proud that your honourable court has moved orders for supply of oxygen and saved many lives. I understood your honourable court has initiated effective steps in bringing down Covid-19 and the death rate in our country, especially in Delhi. I thank you, your Honour, for this. Now I feel very proud and happy..," she added.

The girl wrote the letter to the CJI at the end of May when Delhi and other parts of the country were facing hard times due to the second wave of COVID-19. (ANI)