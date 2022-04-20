Class 12 Results To Be Announced By CBSE At Noon Today

New Delhi:�The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for class XII board examination on Saturday. The board will announce results for all its regions at 12 noon and candidates will be able to access it on three websites-www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.cbse.nic.in. "Starting this year, CBSE will also provide Class XII digital mark sheets in DigiLocker at www.digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE," an official statement said. "The results will also be available via Android mobile app-DigiResults. As per previous years, the board will also be disseminating its results through IVRS also," it added. The second phase of telecounselling will also commence along with the announcement of the results and will continue till June 4, 2016. The CBSE exams began on March 1 and concluded on April 22. This year, a total of 10,67,900 candidates registered for the Class 12 exam as against 10,40,368 in 2015. HRD Minister Smriti Irani had earlier this week assured students during a Facebook chat that the result for CBSE Board exams for class X and XII will be declared "on time" before the end of this month and. As per a decision taken earlier, state boards are also expected to declare their results by May 31. "Schools under the Delhi region are advised to collect the results from the office of the respective Zonal office after declaration of the result. People are advised not to visit Board's office for collection of results," the statement said adding, the process of verification will be displayed on CBSE's website shortly.