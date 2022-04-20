Class 12 board exams in J&K begin today; schools in border areas reopen

Srinagar: The annual Class 12 board examinations in the Kashmir Valley will kick off Tuesday at nearly 480 examination centres set up for more than 45,000 candidates.





As per reports, all arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the examinations.





In the meantime, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to reopen the schools in border areas - which were closed in the wake of heavy Pakistani shelling last week - from today.





The government took the decision considering the improvement in situation in border areas.





ANI

