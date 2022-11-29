Class 10 student in Hyderabad gang-raped by five classmates

Hyderabad (The Hawk): On the outskirts of Hyderabad, under the jurisdiction of Hayathnagar Police Station, a Class 10 girl was allegedly gang raped by five of her classmates. The sexual attack was also videotaped and used as a form of blackmail.

Even though the sexual assault occurred in August, it was only discovered when the victim's parents called the police.

The alleged perpetrators intimidated the victim, telling her that if she told anybody about the sexual assault, they would post a video of it on social media. Ten days later, they blackmailed the girl and sexually attacked her once more.

The parents allegedly filed a police report after learning that the accused had published the footage on social media.

In accordance with the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police have detained five students, all of whom are minors. They have been placed in a juvenile facility.

