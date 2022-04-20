Clashes underway in Afghan district

Kabul: Heavy clashes between Afghan security forces and the Taliban was underway on Monday in Kunduz province's Dasht-e-Archi district, officials said. The clashes erupted on Sunday night after the Taliban attacked security outposts in Dasht-e-Archi, TOLO News quoted a provincial government spokesman as saying. Muradi said "reinforcements have been sent to the province to support security forces in the district". "Three security forces were killed and three more were wounded in the ongoing clashes," he said. The spokesman added that Air Force is also supporting the security forces in the clashes. "So far, eight Taliban members have been killed and 13 more were wounded. The security forces are trying to push back the Taliban attack," he added. This latest development comes as violence has remained high in various parts of the country amidst ongoing efforts to move the peace process forward. Intra-Afghan talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha have also stalled.

— IANS