Clashes take place between left wing activists and Trump supporters: Reports

Washington: Confrontation between Left-wing activists and US President Donald Trump's supporters turned violent in the US capital leaving a young man with stab injuries reported Washington Post on Sunday.

The newspaper cited a fire department official confirming that the incident occurred on Saturday night.

Thousands of people marched in the capital on Saturday expressing support for the current President Donald Trump during the 'Million MAGA March'. These people allege that voter fraud had taken place during the presidential elections for preventing Trump from returning to power.

President Trump has litigated against the election results alleging irregularities in the absentee ballot counting process and claimed that Republican observers were prevented from overseeing the counting process at several stations.

Washington Post reported that violence between left wing activists and Trump supporters erupted five blocks away from the White House. People on both sides, as well as two police officers, got injured during clashes. Moreover, at least 10 people were detained after confrontations.

The newspaper reported that the man in his 20s was stabbed and was later taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

President Trump condemned the left-wing activists, called on the police to control unruly elements.

