Clashes Over Burning Crackers, Several Injured In Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Several people from the Dalit community were injured in a clash over burning of firecrackers at Muzaffarnagar's Charthawal town, the police said today.

Trouble started when some Dalit youths opposed the bursting of crackers by another group, they said.

"Two persons have been arrested and a case has been registered against 30 people," police out-post in-charge Naresh Bhati said.

Security has been tightened in the town and police personnel have been deployed to thwart any untoward incident, he said.

In another incident, at least six people were injured after two groups clashed over bursting of firecrackers at Kirti village, the police said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital and the matter is being investigated, a officer at the Khatoli police station said.