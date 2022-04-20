Clashes Continue Between BJP-Cong Workers During Rahul Gandhi's Amethi Visit

Amethi: Clashes between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party workers continued for the second day on Tuesday during the visit of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to his parliamentary constituency Amethi.

The clash between the workers took place in Gauriganj. On Monday it occurred at Salon.

According to reports, in Gauriganj police had to resort to mild lathicharge to control the situation.

The clashes took place when the BJP workers started raising slogans against the Congress president, the reports said. The enraged Congress workers, later attacked the BJP workers, reports added.

Amethi Congress spokesperson Rajesh Tiwari alleged that police took the side of Bharatiya Janata Party workers and gave them free hand to protest.

However, the clashes couldn't disrupt Rahul Gandhi's visit as he continued with the roadshow in his parliamentary constituency and met several people at Gauriganj, Jais, Mufasirkhana and Mohanganj.

The Congress president was flooded with applications and memorandums submitted by several people. Mr Gandhi is expected to return to New Delhi via Lucknow on Tuesday itself.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered against Congress MLC Deepak Singh and 15 others in Salon Kotwali in Rae Bareli district under sections 147 (rioting) 323 (causing hurt), 352 (assault), 427 (mischief), 504 (provoke breach) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC on the complaint of BJP worker Ram Sajivan. UNI