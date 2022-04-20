Clash Over Minor Issue In UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur: Members of two communities clashed in Mirzapur town of Uttar Pradesh when a flag pole being carried in a VHP procession broke an overhead light on Tuesday, police said.

When the procession reached Mukeri Bazar area near Gurhatti Chauraha, the saffron flag broke a tubelight, leading to heated arguments that were followed by stone-pelting, injuring two persons, the police said Wednesday.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was taking out the procession on Tuesday evening, making an appeal to the people to attend the "Dharma Sabha", which they are organising on Sunday in Ayodhya, the police said.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area, and the situation is normal and under control, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalini, adding that the clash had taken place over a minor issue.

The lights were installed for Wednesday's Milad-un-Nabi celebration.

The SP has suspended the inspector of Katra Kotwali police station and two police personnel posted at Mukeri Bazar police booth.

Meanwhile, the BJP and the Sangh Parivar activists sat on a protest on Tuesday night, demanding action against those involved in the incident. PTI