Clash During Religious Procession In Kanpur Leaves Over Half A Dozen Injured

Kanpur: More than half a dozen people were injured in Kanpur on Wednesday as two religious groups clashed with each other during a procession on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary, police said.

After the police failed to rein in the unruly mob, the provincial armed constabulary (PAC) was called in to restore order.

Senior officials, including District Magistrate Vijay Vishwas Pant and Senior Superintendent of Police Anant Deo rushed to the scene to defuse tension and are still camping there.

Officials said the violence broke out when the a particular community tried to take out the procession via a new route, which was not allowed by the district administration. Locals objected to the procession, and said that the route sanctioned by the administration should be followed.

The verbal spat between the two communities soon turned ugly, and they began pelting stones. Police had to use force to disperse the mob. The situation has been brought under control, and additional security deployment made to prevent a flare-up. --IANS