Clash between 2 groups leads to stone pelting in Akola; 14 booked for rioting

Clash Erupts in Akola: Stone pelting and rioting unfold as tensions rise over a dispute in Bhimnagar and Kadri Pura Chowk. Police intensify security measures.

Akola [Maharashtra]: A dispute between two groups over some issue triggered a clash and led to stone pelting in Maharashtra's Akola city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in Bhimnagar and neighbouring Kadri Pura Chowk under Akot Fail police station limits following which security has been stepped up in the area, they said.



Fourteen people from the two sides have been booked for rioting, the police said.



A drunk person abused some people in Bhimnagar, leading to tension in the area, an official from Akot Fail police station said.

The two groups then threw stones on some houses in the area, he said.



After receiving information, personnel from the Akot Fail police station reached the spot and brought the situation under control, the official said.



A case on charges of rioting and other provisions has been registered against 14 people - seven each from the two sides, he said.



A large police force has been deployed in the area. The situation is currently under control, he said.



The police have appealed to people not to believe in rumours.

—PTI