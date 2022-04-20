CJM Issues Bailable Warrant Against Azam Khan

Lucknow: A city court today issued a bailable warrant against former Uttar Pradesh minister Mohammad Azam Khan for derogatory remarks at a news conference in Rampur against Indian Police Service officer Amitabh Thakur. Chief Judicial Magistrate, Lucknow, Sandhya Srivastava, issued the bailable warrant against Azam Khan in the complaint filed by Mr Thakur regarding the minister's use of extremely improper language against him on 29 November 2015. The CJM had earlier issued summons against Khan but he did not appear before the court even today. Adequate efforts, the magistrate said, had been made to serve summons on Khan and hence it issued a bailable warrant with Rs 10,000 personal bond against him, fixing May 10 as the next date of hearing. UNI