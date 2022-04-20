CJI Ramana accorded warm welcome on three-day visit to Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana): Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, who came to Hyderabad on a first visit after becoming the Chief Justice of India (CJI), received a warm welcome from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on his arrival at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and High Court Chief Justice Hima Kohli were also present on the occasion.



Earlier on Friday, he was accorded a grand welcome at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) by Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Hima Kohli, judges of the High Court, Ministers KT Rama Rao, Mohammad Mahmood Ali, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Puvvada Ajay, MLAs, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy and other top officials.

CJI NV Ramana arrived in Hyderabad yesterday on a three-day visit, his first to the city after taking charge of the country's top judicial post.

Later, Governor Soundararajan and Chief Minister Rao received the CJI on his arrival at Raj Bhavan. The CJI was accompanied by his family members. Later in the evening, Soundarajan hosted a dinner in honour of the CJI and his wife which was attended by the Governor's husband Dr Soundararajan, mRao and Telangana High Court Chief Justice Hima Kohli.

Earlier, CJI Ramana offered prayers at Lord Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala along with his family.

CJI Ramana, who took charge as the 48th CJI on April 24 this year, will be staying at the Raj Bhavan and attending various programmes in Hyderabad during his stay. (ANI)