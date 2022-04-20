CJI HL Dattu hails PM Narendra Modi, terms him 'good leader'

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India HL Dattu on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "good leader" with a foresight and desire to give good governance to the nation. "I rate him as a good leader, good human being and a man with a foresight and one who wants good governance," he told reporters when asked how he rates the Prime Minister. The CJI also said the demands of the judiciary have been taken care of by the government and it is always good that all three wings of democracy work according to the set standards. He said that the judiciary gets positive response from the government and it is "very good". The CJI said that his relationship with the Prime Minister is "extraordinarily good" but both of them do not expect anything from each other. "My relationship with him (PM) is extraordinarily good. We are not expecting anything from him nor he (PM) is expecting anything from us. We are happy with the state of affairs in the judiciary," he said. Asked about the pendency of cases, the CJI said several steps are being taken to overcome it and those are in pipeline which the registry will make it known.