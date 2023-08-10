CJI Chandrachud launches QR code-based ePass for entry at SC



New Delhi: In another e-governance initiative, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday launched ‘SuSwagatam’, a portal that allows advocates, litigants, citizens to request QR code-based ePasses to enter the Supreme Court.



The web-based portal and mobile-friendly application will enable the litigants and all others to avoid long queues, and have a paperless entry pass to access the apex court.



Users can scan the QR code on their ePasses at the entry and exit gates of the top court premises.



The entry/exit software allows the users to register themselves online and request ePasses for various purposes, such as attending court hearings, visiting office blocks, litigants’ meeting advocates, or visiting the press lounge.



The SuSwagatam portal had been tested as a pilot project since July 25 and received positive feedback from the users.



More than 10,000 ePasses have been issued through the portal in the testing phase.



It allows the users to choose different validity periods for their ePasses, depending on their needs and police clearance certificates.



The portal also provides role-based secure logins for different types of users where they can upload their proof of identity and capture their live photo during the registration process.



The launch of Suswagatam is another step to promote citizen friendly access to justice delivery systems and to enhance the convenience and efficiency of the court operations and services through the use of latest technology, said a press release issued by the Supreme Court.



Earlier, the Supreme Court began live streaming proceedings of the Constitution Bench and used artificial intelligence and natural language processing technology for live transcription of its hearings. —IANS