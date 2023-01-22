CJI Chandrachud's pitch for making SC judgments available in regional languages laudatory: PM Modi

New Delhi: On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud for emphasising the availability of Supreme Court judgements available in regional languages.

"At a recent function, the Hon'ble CJI Justice DY Chandrachud spoke of the need to work towards making SC judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters," Modi wrote on Twitter and shared on the site the relevant clip of the CJI's speech delivered at an event organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in Mumbai.

The prime minister has in the past often urged for translating judicial decisions into regional languages to make them more understandable to the general public.—Inputs from Agencies