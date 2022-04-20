City Of Nawabs Prepares Itself For Annual Extravaganza Lucknow Mahotsav From Nov 25

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will inaugurate Lucknow Mohatsav, the annual cultural extravaganza, at Smriti Upvan in Ashiyana in the state capital on November 25.

This would be the first time that Lucknow Mahotsav is being celebrated twice in the same year. The 2015 edition of the Mahotsav was not celebrated due to panchayat polls and later the dates were shifted in January 2016.

The theme of the 11- day event this year is 'Virasat and Vikas- Badalta Kshitij', said District Magistrate Satyendra Singh here today. The DM said, "Lucknow Mahotsav is a celebration like any other festival and we want the participation of people to increase every year. Lucknow is changing its look and there are several new projects which have been taken up, including the international cricket stadium, Gomti River Front project beautification of the Old City and several others which the Mahotsav will reflect." ADM (Finance) Nidhi Srivastava said the artistes selected to perform at the Lucknow Mahotsav were from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Kathak danseuse Shovana Narayan will be performing at the inaugural function while santoor maestro Pt Shiv Hari will perform at the closing ceremony. Kailash Kher will be performing at the Sufi Night while Neeti Mohan and Kanika Kapoor at the Bollywood Night. Shankar-Ehsan-Loy will perform at the Rock Night while Nizam brothers at the Qawwali Night and Roop Kumar Rathod and Sonali Rathod at the Ghazal Night.

The first-time events will include a khadi fashion show, auto expo, shadow act, voters' awareness programme and paramilitary band performance.

The other attractions are Krishi Mela at Janeshwar Mishra Park from December 1 to 3, literary festival from November 18 to 20, Yuva Mahotsav, Natya Mahotsav, and vintage car rally. A special pavilion in the mahotsav will highlight all government schemes, including the Agra Expressway, Lucknow Metro, heritage conservation and laptop distribution.

The Mahotsav will have a total of 1,118 stalls, 400 more as compared to those last time. In terms of security, there will be CCTV cameras and a temporary police chowki at the venue.Asked if demonetisation was going to impact the Lucknow Mahotsav, the DM said they would make arrangements for provision of change at all stalls. "However, we hope that the problem of currency will be resolved by the time the Mahotsav kicks off. We have not increased the entry fee as we want more and more visitors," he added.