City Of Nawabs Decks Up For UP Investors Summit

Lucknow: With 900 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in the pocket of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, the city of Nawabs has been decked up as a bride for the two day mega event 'UP investment summit' starting here from Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit at 1030 hours on Wednesday while the President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest during the valedictory session on Thursday evening.

PM will reach Lucknow at 1000 hours and will go directly to the venue Indira Gandhi Prasthitan from the airport. Mr Modi will stay for around 2 hours there and will also interact with the industrialists and CEOs. As many as 16 Union Ministers including the Finance Minister Arun Jaitely, Defence minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Piyush Goel, commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu and surface transport minister Nitin Gadkari will participate in the two day event.

With Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath himself inspecting the arrangements and was holding a preparation drill on Tuesday, the entire state government machinery is involved to make the programme a grand success. CM would be holding a dinner for the guests tonight at his official residence while tomorrow evening Union Home Minister and local MP Rajnath Singh would give dinner to the VVIPs.

Though the UP government has disclosed signing of 900 MoUs so far but they are yet to reveal the amount of investments. However, officials hinted that the investment could go up to Rs 5 lakh crores.

The sectors for which MoUs have been signed are agriculture and food processing sector, tourism, dairy industry, information technology and MSME sector.

The two day event will have 30 sessions while all eyes would be be the exhibition where about 150 companies are participating. But the main attraction of the summit would be the session of the defence manufacturing to be chaired by defence minister Nirmala Sitaraman and the speech of Union Finance minister Arun Jaitely on the concluding session.

The entire city has decked up for the event and the city was never witnessed such clean and beautiful in the past. Water fountain at all the main crossings, LED lights on the electric poles, paintings on the walls , traffic management by police are some of the initiative taken by the government to beautify the city.

The industrialists are likely to bring around 50 chartered aircraft, who have started arriving in the city, while 100 SUVs including Mercedes and BMW have been hired by the government to ferry the VVIPs from the airport to respective hotels.

There will be elaborate security for the VVIPs during the event and more than 10,000 policemen and officers including commandos of the ATS and central forces would be deployed in Lucknow. UP Industries minister Satish Mahana told UNI on Tuesday that the aim of the mega event is the `fusion of the efforts of the chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the dreams of the Prime Minister Narenadra Modi' for making Uttar Pradesh a frontline developed state.

Asked about the additional load to be created on the existing power transmission and distribution network the minister said ``there is no dearth of power in the state and the power utility UP power corporation Limited will cope with the demand. On the requirement of land Satish Mahana said ''We have created land bank in all major locations in the state and there is enough land in the state''.

''The actual challenging task for the government and the various agencies under the industries department will begin after the summit as we will have to deliver on the MOUs signed. Within a defined timeline the investors have to be provided land in industrial estate and approval from different central and state agencies at one window to ensure that the investment starts taking place as soon as possible'', said Satish Mahana.

State Industrial Development Commissioner (IDC)Anup Chand Pandey said on the first day important session on defense manufacturing will be attended by the defense minister Nirmala Sitaraman. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present in this session.

''Under the Make-in India scheme UP government wants to promote the defense manufacturing units in the state and the session will be on identifying the defense manufacturing corridor. A proposal is also under state government's consideration to give special incentives to defense manufacturing units and matter will soon be placed before the state cabinet'', said the IDC.

He said on the first day there will be 15 sessions of 1 hour to 2 hour duration each. He said top experts have been invited for the session on new industrial policy and propelling infrastructure development of the state. He said Union commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu and Union surface transport minister will be present in the two sessions.

Union minister of state for MSME Giriraj Singh will attend the session on MSME in UP and Union telecom minister Manoj Sinha will be present in session 'rise of electronic sector in UP'. Union Minister of State for energy RK Singh will attend the session on renewable energy.

The other union ministers likely to be present during the two day summit to participate in different sessions are Union textile minister Smriti Irani, Union minister of state for health Anupriya Patel, Union minister of state for environment change Mahesh Sharma, Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union civil aviation minister P Ashok Gajpati Raju will also attend the session. UNI