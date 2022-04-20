City Of Lord Ram Witnessing Tough Electoral Battle In UP

Faizabad: Unemployment and non development has turned into a big issue in the twin temple cities of Faizabad and Ayodhya where five assembly seats going to polls in the fifth phase tomorrow, are witnessing a triangular contest. There is a tough fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The most interesting contest is being witnessed in Ayodhya seat, the stronghold of BJP ,which they lost to a debutante SP politician Tej Narain Pandey alias Pawan Pandey. Tej Narain is the SP candidate while the BSP has surprisingly given the ticket to Bazmi Siddiqui, who is Ayodhya's first Muslim candidate for mainstream political party in decades and this has made the contest in this temple town all the more interesting. The BJP has fielded one Ved Prakash Gupta, a localite, who is giving run for money to other candidates in the fray. However, the votes of Muslims and the upper caste will be the deciding factor for the Ayodhya assembly seat. The ruling SP is also faced by rebellion as their leader Suryakant Pandey was contesting the polls on CPI ticket. The BJP had won the Ayodhya seat in 1991 but lost to the SP in the last elections. This time too, it would be a challenge for the BJP to snatch the seat from the SP to make it a symbolic win in the home of Lord Ram. Tej Narain Pandey, who was also a minister in the Samajwadi Party government, had created history in 2012 assembly poll by defeating BJP's Lallu Singh by over 6,000 votes. But now Lallu Singh has become the MP from Faizabad in 2014 elections. But as Ram Mandir is no longer an issue for youth in Ayodhya and they want employment and better job prospects. Voters were also peeved over the non-development of the area even after several announcements made by the leaders. In 2012 assembly polls, out of five assembly seats in Faizabad -- Ayodhya, Milkipur, Goshaiganj, Rudauli, Bikapur -- four went to the Samajwadi Party. The BJP had to remain content with only Rudauli. In Bikarpur seat in Faizabad, there is a triangular contest between the sitting SP candidate Anandsen, Ms Shobha Singh, widow of former RLD leader Munna Singh Chauhan and BSP's Jitendra Singh Babloo. A strong Muslim vote could be the clincher in this elections from the seat but all calculations could fail on the role of the upper caste and the backward votes. BSP candidate, who won the elections from the seat in 2007, is the prime accused in the torching of the house of the then UP Congress president Rita Bahuguna Joshi during BSP regime. The lone sitting BJP MLA Ramchandra Yadav is fighting hard from Rudauli seat and is facing a tough challenge from SP candidate Abbas Ali Zaidi and Gabbar Khan of the BSP. Though the seat has highest number of 60,000 muslim votes and around 48,000 Yadav votes, the BJP has an edge as both the rivals are from minority community and there is all possibility for division of votes. In Milkipur seat, UP minister Awadhesh Prasad, a six-time MLA, is facing first timers, a property dealer Gorakhnath Baba of BJP and one Ramgopal Kori of the BSP. Though the minister is set to sail smoothly but his fate too will be decided by the 65,000-strong Brahmin and 50,000 Muslim votes. Gosaiganj seat, is witnessing a fight of muscle power when sitting SP MLA and criminal background leader Abhay Singh is facing a direct challenge from Indra Pratap alias Khabu Tiwari. Khabu had contested the seat four times on BSP ticket but this time he is trying his luck on the BJP. BSP has fielded Dharamraj Nishad , a new face in this seat as in the 2012 elections, he lost from Shahganj seat in Jaunpur district. The fate of the candidates would be decided by the strong 40,000 Kurmi and 30,000 Vaish votes in the seat. UNI