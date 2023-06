Chennai: Friday, a local court here granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) 8 days' detention of V Senthil Balaji, the minister of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu who was arrested by the PMLA on June 14.

The court has made it clear to the ED, according to Balaji's lawyer A. Saravanan, that he cannot be transferred from the hospital where he is receiving treatment for a cardiac problem. —Inputs from Agencies