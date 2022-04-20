Citizenship Act protests: 498 identified as offenders in UP, property to be seized

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has notified as many as 498 people for causing damage to public property during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests which turned violent last week.

According to a circular, the state government has identified these people as anti-socials who caused damage to public and private property while taking part in anti-CAA protests in different parts of the state.

The state government will now move to seize the property of these identified ''anti-socials'' and has informed the respective district magistrates.

According to official sources, the list includes at least 82 people from Lucknow, 148 from Meerut, 26 from Sambhal, 79 from Rampur, 13 from Ferozabad, 50 from Kanpur, 73 from Muzaffarnagar, eight from Mau and 19 from Bulandshahr.

A number of those identified persons are presently in jail.