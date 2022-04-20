Citing Surge In Virus Cases, Indira Hridayesh Goes Into Week-Long Isolation

Dehradun: Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Indira Hridayesh, isolated herself for a week, citing a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Congress leader had tested positive for the virus last year and was admitted to a hospital in Haryana's Gurgaon for treatment.

Hridayesh said in a tweet on Monday that she will stay in complete isolation for the whole week, taking into account the growing contagion.

The Congress leader, however, said she will continue to discharge her responsibilities through the virtual mode and appealed to the public to stay safe.

Coronavirus cases have risen drastically over the past a few days in Uttarakhand with 2,630 people testing positive on Sunday and 12 patients dying from it. —PTI