CISF to do security audit of MP jails

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government has requested the CISF to do a security and fire audit of jails and sub-jails in the state, an official said on Friday. The request comes in the wake of the recent jail break incident in Bhopal by members of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) activists, "The CISF has constituted a board of five officers for undertaking security and fire consultancy of all central jails in Madhya Pradesh considering the recent request made by the state government," Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson Manjit Singh told IANS. The officer said the Madhya Pradesh government had made the request to CISF Director General O.P. Singh. The officer said that the CISF officers will visit Madhya Pradesh jails within the next two-three days and submit their report to the state government. He said that the CISF`s consultancy wing provides client oriented holistic and integrated security solutions with amalgamation of latest technological and physical components of security. The Madhya Pradesh government`s move comes after eight SIMI members escaped from Bhopal Central Jail between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. on October 31, after scaling the walls, killing a guard and taking another guard hostage. The men had broken the doors of their cell and scaled the jail walls using bedspreads. Within hours of the jail break, all eight prisoners were gunned down. IANS