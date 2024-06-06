CISF suspends lady constable, FIR registered for allegedly 'slapping' Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport

The incident occurred around 3:30 pm when Ranaut was en route to Delhi for an NDA meeting.

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force on Thursday suspended the lady constable, who allegedly slapped actress Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport.

A senior CISF officer confirmed the incident and said that they are also in the process to get an FIR registered against the lady Constable.

"We have given a complaint at the local police station against the concerned lady constable. She has been suspended with immediate effect and an inquiry has been ordered into the matter," the officer said.

The incident took place at around 3:30 pm when Kangana was about to board a flight to Delhi.

Earlier today, Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a CISF constable while she was headed to Delhi to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), scheduled for tomorrow.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut leader took to her social media account and asked how growing "extremism" and "terrorism" can be ended in Punjab.

"I am safe. I am perfectly fine. The incident took place during the security check. After I was done with the security check, a woman constable of the CISF waited for me to pass through the cabin. Later, she came from the side, hit me in the face and started abusing me", Ranaut said in a post on 'X'.

"When I asked her why she did this, she told me that she (CISF official) had supported the farmers' protest. My (Kangana) question is how we end growing extremism and terrorism in Punjab", the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, the CISF constable said that her mother was among the farmers holding a sit-in protest against the farm laws, which now have been repealed.

"She stated that the farmers are sitting there for Rs 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement..." she said.

The 15-month-long farmers' protest was held against the farm laws (now repealed) including other issues.

Kangana Ranaut defeated Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi by a margin of 74,755 votes.

