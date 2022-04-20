CIIIT will help Kashmiri students get skills needed by industry, says polytechnic college principal

Baramullah (Jammu and Kashmir): Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) in Baramulla will help Kashmiri students to enhance their skills according to requirements of the industry, Manzoor Ahmad Kumar, Principal, Govt Polytechnic College, Baramulla has said.

"It took seven months of continuous work to establish this centre. The objective of CIIT is to bridge the gap between what is taught in engineering institutes and what actually is needed by the industry and to promote invention, innovation, and incubation skills in students through the mentorship of industry experts," he said.

He said Tata Technologies bore 85 per cent of the total expenditure, while the Jammu and Kashmir administration contributed the rest 15 per cent.

"At present, we have 178 candidates enrolled in nine different courses. The annual intake capacity at CIIIT Baramulla will be increased to 1,400," he said.

Talking to ANI, students said they were happy at establishment of CIIIT.

"Earlier, we needed to go to Delhi or Chandigarh to receive the training that is now available at CIIIT. I want to thank Jammu and Kashmir administration for bringing all these courses at our doorstep. My appeal to youth is to come here and try availing the training here," said Farhan Majeed, a student at CIIIT.

Aksara Bhat, another student at CIIIT said they need not travel outside to enhance their skills.

"At present, nine courses are available here. My subject is robotics. I think this centre will improve the practical skills of Kashmiri students. Earlier, we only used to do theory properly. Now we can also have practical knowledge without going to some other city," she said.

The centre was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (ANI)