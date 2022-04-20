CII With Graphic Era Hill Varsity Organizes Budget Viewing Session

Dehradun: CII in association with Graphic ERA Hill University organized a budget viewing session in Dehradun. The session was attended by Industry leaders from various sectors including Manufacturing, Pharma, Garments, Education and Finance. As per the industry experts they see positive sentiments with this Government Budget. Some leaders present during the session were:

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) welcome the Government of India's Budget 2020 which dwells on a roadmap towards building a new and aspirational India, focusing on boosting income and enhancing the purchasing power of people.

CII is happy to acknowledge that many of our recommendations have been incorporated in the Union Budget 2020-21. Some of these include enhancing farmers' income, availability of piped water for all, balancing the use of fertilizers, encouraging greater use of solar energy. Governments' announcement of deferment of tax payment by employees on ESOPs from startups by 5 years is a welcome step as it will aid to retain talent as well as reduce financial burden on the startups. The abolishment of the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT), as laid in the Budget is a welcome step and in lines with the CII recommendations, which will improve investor sentiments and make India an attractive investment destination. CII in particular, is happy to note that a number of initiates have been undertaken for the startups.

Mr Mukesh Goyal, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council, highlighted that the agriculture sector which is the mainstream of the Indian economy, particularly in the Northern Region has been given special attention in the Budget. To address the issues that have plagued the agriculture sector, CII compliment Hon'ble Finance Minister for initiatives such as seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, setting up of 'Kisan Rail' through Public-Private Partnership, incentivizing farmers to go solar, addressing water problem among others, he said. The Budgetary Allocation under the lead of agriculture & Allied Activities, irrigation and r&d has been increased to Rs 2.83 lakh crores, which will be a big game changer for Northern states, Mr Goyal further added.

Budget has more focus in infrastructure development and is more of a social budget. Incometax rebate will increase disposable income of people which may help in increasing sales in auto sector especially 2 wheelers. Good measures taken for MSME like digital payments and tax compliances. Overall if the economy gets boosted with this budget the auto manufacturers in the State will not have to curtail production.

Northern Region being a landlocked area, greater thrust has been given by the Hon'ble Finance Minister on connectivity, which will greatly ease the movement of goods and people, said Mr Goyal. For promoting the all-round growth and development of UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, CII is happy to not that the Union Budget has allocated Rs 30,757 crores for Jammu & Kashmir and another Rs 5,958 crores for Ladakh. CII looks forward to working with the respective UT Administrations for enhancing growth, expressed Mr Goyal. To sum up, CII would say it's a long term view focusing on sustainable development of India. It's an inclusive, forward looking and aspirational Budget.