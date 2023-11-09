CII Uttarakhand Members Signed MoUs For Investments In The State

Dehradun (The Hawk): CII organized an Interactive Session with the Industry Department of the Government of Uttarakhand, on 8th Nov 2023 in Dehradun, focusing on addressing industry-related issues and providing recommendations for sectoral development.

During the session, Mr Rohit Meena, DG & Commissioner Industries, Government of Uttarakhand, and MD, SIIDCUL, shared the state's ambitious goal of doubling its GDP over the next five years, targeting an annual growth rate of 15%. Emphasizing an investment of approximately Rs 25,000 crore in infrastructure, he highlighted the formulation of over 27 policies tailored to various sectors.

Investment MoUs have been signed with investors in sectors such as tourism, hospitality, AYUSH wellness, manufacturing, pharma, food processing, real estate-infra, pumped storage, green and renewable energy, and the automobile sector. The state prioritizes investment proposals that generate local employment and strengthen the primary sector.

Mr Meena also highlighted improvements in the state's approval processes, including a refined single-window system for licenses and the introduction of a comprehensive one-stop shop for all necessary approvals for business establishment and operation. Mr Bipen Gupta, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand and Director, G B Springs, expressed the belief that such interactions play a pivotal role in fortifying the industrial sector within the state. He also stated that The Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 will have a positive impact on the state's economy by attracting investments from within and outside the country and by creating job opportunities. The summit is promoting the state's potential as a destination for investment and boosting its image as a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

Mr Kanishk Jain, Vice Chairman, CII Uttarakhand and Executive Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceutical Limited, extended gratitude to the state government for its proactive stance in supporting and facilitating industries in Uttarakhand.

Past Chairpersons, CII Uttarakhand - Mr Hemant K Arora, Senior Partner, Hemant Arora & Company LLP; Mr Vikas Garg, MD, Forace Polymers Pvt Ltd and Ms Sonia Garg, CEO, Forace Polymers Pvt Ltd actively engaged in the discussions exploring ways in which the government can further strengthen ease of doing business in the state. The session, attended by over 50 participants from large and small industries in the Kumaon and Garhwal regions, showcased the collaborative efforts aimed at fostering economic growth in Uttarakhand. Through its membership, CII facilitated MoUs with a total worth of Rs 1733 Cr, reinforcing its commitment to advancing industrial development in the region.