CII Uttarakhand Interacts With Department Of Skills & Employment, Uttarakhand

Dehradun (The Hawk): CII Uttarakhand interacted with Dr Ranjit Sinha, Secretary, Skills & Employment, Uttarakhand and other officials of the Department over a virtual platform with an objective to support the department in providing livelihood opportunities to migrants. Interaction also focused on apprising on the initiatives being taken by CII to address issues and concerns with respect to providing employment and livelihood opportunities to workers migrating due to ongoing pandemic.

Dr Ranjit Sinha, while addressing the industry expressed that skills & training are linked to economic activities and based on industries feedback and requirement of manpower Department of skills can train people and if required onsite training at the cost of department can also be provided. Dr Sinha further expressed that HOPE portal launched by state Government is a step towards providing employment to migrants and portal can only be successful once the department and industry works in close coordination. He urged industries to register as employer in the portal and post their requirements. He further apprised that over 12000 migrants have registered in the portal so far and the number is increasing every day.

Mr Ashok Windlass, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand congratulated the department for launching the HOPE (Helping Out People Everywhere) Portal with an objective to register migrants in need of jobs and connecting them with employers in the State. He further apprised that CII Northern Region has formed a Working Group on Migrant Labour with the aim to discuss the concerned issues and ascertain how CII can help both the employers and also the migrants in this situation. Mr Windlass shared that members will be requested to support in providing jobs and livelihood opportunities to migrants as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility as well. Mr Sudhir Kapoor, Chairman, CII Regional Committee on Skill Development and Livelihoods shared that due to social distancing norms manufacturing industries cannot work at full capacity so less manpower is required but at the Regional level CII has identified certain sectors where there is scope for employment such as ecommerce, healthcare & construction. He suggested that in certain industries where manpower is not reporting to work and have migrated, final year students of ITIs can be complemented.

The interaction was also attended by Dr Ahmed Iqbal, Addl. Secretary, Skills & Employment, Ms Chandrakanta, Deputy Director, Skills & Employment.

The session was attended by senior management on 20 CII member industries. Later, Mr Vipul Dawar, Vice Chairman, CII Uttarakhand proposed the vote of thanks.