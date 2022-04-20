CII Uttarakhand COVID Action Task Force Constituted

Dehradun: In the light of recent COVID-19 outbreak every industry of has been affected drastically. We are hopeful that this shall pass and we will return to normalcy soon. Industry body CII supports the Government in its endeavour to bring all possible protection to the citizens from further spread of COVID-19. We at CII are working closely with government to mitigate the menace of COVID-19.

CII has constituted Uttarakhand COVID Action Task Force to work towards - Relief and Rehabilitation work and to connect with industry and put in place an effective mechanism to address / resolve industry issues on the ground during and post the lockdown. Ensuring supply of Essential Commodities at this point is another focus area of the Task Force. The Task Force is led by Mr Vikas Garg, Past Chairman CII Uttarakhand State Council and MD Forace Polymers Pvt Ltd. The Task Force comprises of senior industry members from the state including Mr Ashok Kumar Windlass, Chairman Uttarakhand State Council and MD Windlas Biotech Pvt Ltd, Mr Vipul Dawar, Vice Chairman CII Uttarakhand State Council and MD Indo German Brakes Pvt Ltd, Mr Mukesh Goyal, Past Chairman CII Uttarakhand State Council and AVP & Plant Head HeroMoto Corp, Mr JP Narain, CEO Century Paper Mill and Mr Kaushik Mukherjee, Chief Manager ITC ltd., Haridwar.

Task Force will also collaborate with industry members for distribution of meals and rashaan to the underprivileged and people in need. CII will extend support to the government in the area of the health care by connecting with manufacturers/supplies of healthcare equipment required by the State through its extensive network of offices and a large membership base.

CII would like to take this opportunity to thank all the individuals who are risking their lives to save ours in this fight against COVID-19.