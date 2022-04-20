CII Uttarakhand Annual Session 2022

People of Uttarakhand adapt to changes very quickly and rather than looking at new inventions focus to be on innovations for improving the quality of lives of people, said, Mr Amit Sinha, Director, Information Technology Development Agency, Government of Uttarakhand while addressing the gathering as a Chief Guest at the Plenary Session of the CII Uttarakhand Annual Session today. The theme of the Session was “Uttarakhand State Agenda for India@2047”. Mr Sinha informed that the State Data Centre at ITDA is the country’s first data storage unit equipped with latest technologies; its capacity of data storage is so huge that we won’t need its expansion for years. He shared that this online availability of data will not only speed up governance and delivery but will also help boost development works even in rural areas.”Mr Vipul Dawar, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council while delivering his opening remarks shared that the focus of development should now shift from Ease of Doing Business to Ease of Living & improving quality of lives of citizens, ensuring competitiveness of industry through stable & predictable policy framework, building ‘Brand Uttarakhand’ and moving towards sustainable development practices to make Uttarakhand “Future Ready”. He further shared that for a long-term sustainable growth & development, Uttarakhand to focus on “GREEN CONSTRUCTION” and green Buildings in the State must be promoted and incentivized as being done by many other States.The panel discussion was organized on the theme “Sankalp Se Siddhi” - Uttarakhand State Agenda for India@2047 with an objective to discuss and deliberate on the state achievements so far and more importantly to evolve a vision for the state for a Morally, Economically, and Technologically Advanced India by 2047 when India completes 100 years of independence and Uttarakhand will be close to its 50th year of formation. Mr Yashpal Sardana, Plant Head, Hero MotoCorp, Haridwar moderated the discussion. Panelists at the session included Mr Lokesh Ohri, Director, Virasat Arts & Heritage Festival & Convenor, INTACH, Uttarakhand, Ar. Jit Kumar Gupta, Chairman, IGBC Chandigarh Chapter & Mr Harshit Gupta, Chairman, Yi Dehradun Chapter.Mrs Sonia Garg, Vice Chairperson, CII Uttarakhand State Council while delivering the vote of thanks shared that a long-term vision for the state to focus on global value chain, sunrise sectors, innovations, green energy, ease of living and inclusive growth.The session was well attended by over 80 delegates from Industry, Institutions, Government, Academia, & NGOs over Hybrid mode.