CII – UCOST 11th Environment Summit organised virtually addresses COVID 19 Waste Management, Treatment & Guidelines

CII bats for more Biomedical Waste Treatment facility in the State

Dehradun (The Hawk): Delivering the inaugural address at the CII – UCOST Environment Summit today, Mr S P Subudhi, Member Secretary, Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board said guidelines by Central Pollution Control Board on Biomedical waste has been issued with more precautionary measures on handling, treatment & disposal of COVID 19 waste. Mr Subudhi shared that most of the biomedical waste generated till 31sy May 2020 in the State has been treated at Common Bio Medical Treatment Facility. He informed that more bio medical waste facilities are proposed to be setup at Tehri, Almora, Srinagar & Dehradun.

Mr Rakesh Oberai, Past Chairman, CII Uttarakhand in his welcome remarks shared that the annual CII – UCOST summit, 11th in the series is organised today with the theme "COVID 19 Waste Management, Treatment & Guidelines". He mentioned that the summit is organised virtually due to the ongoing pandemic situation. The summit dwelled upon the issues related to COVID 19 virus, its effect & impact of sanitization and issues pertaining to pandemic waste generated on environment.

Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Director General UCOST, while delivering his theme address explained about the structure of Corona Virus and how contagious it is. He elaborated that it is difficult to assess the age of virus, therefore improper disposing of waste contaminated with virus is hazardous. He further informed that IIT Roorke has developed PPE Kits with silver Nano particles and virus gets killed when it comes in contact with the kit. This makes the kit reusable and will help in generated less COVID waste.

Dr Vijay Dhasmana, Past Chairman, CII Uttarakhand & Vice Chancellor, Swami Rama Himalayan University said that chain theory to get rid from the virus is not working anymore, therefore herd immunity is the solution to COVID 19. He explained that the waste generated by healthcare institutions, quarantine centres, labs etc is not the only COVID waste, there are people who are infected but are asymptomatic using and disposing masks, gloves etc. He shared that situation is difficult to handle and there is a strong need of awareness campaigns for public and training to people handling waste including COVID waste.

Mr Kaushik Mukherjee, Chief Manager, ITC shared that proper & clear guidelines for treatment of Biomedical waste to be issued for industry with monitoring mechanism. He expressed that masks, PPE kits , gloves to be treated as normal waste till the time there in no Covid positive case in industry. He mentioned that Uttarakhand has only 1 Biomedical Waste Handler in the State and urged the Pollution control Board for increasing the numbers since the requirement is much large and also to end the monopoly.

Delivering the concluding remarks at the Inaugural, Mr Vipul Dawar, Vice Chairman CII Uttarakhand State Council said that improper handling of COVID waste is dangerous for mankind and environment and the issue needs to be addressed collectively and on priority by following the existing guidelines by Central Pollution Control Board & WHO.

Technical session focused on guidelines issued by Central Pollution Control Board & WHO on management, treatment & disposal of COVID 19 waste. The session was moderated by Mr Shyamal Chatterjee, Plant Head, Tupperware India. Experts from CII Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development (CESD) & Industry shared their views.

The virtual summit was well attended by over 100 delegates from Industry, Institutions, Academia, NGO's and experts in the area of Environment and addressed by 10 experts.