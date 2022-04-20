CII Tamil Nadu chapter on vax drive for employees of member firms

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) is in for a major vaccination drive for the employees and workers of its member companies. The CII, it is learnt, has already taken the details of around 10 lakh employees of its member companies.



The details of the employees and workers of 1,397 member companies of the CII are being mapped for vaccination which include temporary and outsourced staff.

Vaccination programme of the CII commenced on Wednesday at the Daimler India's commercial vehicle plant at Oragadam. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the vaccination drive at the plant on Wednesday.

The CII is planning to undertake vaccination in the premises of the larger industrial units and smaller member companies nearby this facility can transport their employees and workers to this facility and vaccinate them.

CII, Tamil Nadu Chapter Chairman N. Chandrakumar told IANS: "We are undertaking the vaccination drive for the employees and workers of all member companies but there is a shortage of vaccines and the TN government is trying its best to increase the supply. We are also communicating with our member companies at the national level and are expecting that the situation will ease out by next week."

—IANS