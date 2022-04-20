CII Session on Recent Changes in Labour Codes

New Labour Code has brought in reforms in labour laws with focus on simplification of laws for workers and ease of doing business for employers: Ankur Dalal

Dehradun (The Hawk): "Earlier labour laws were more focused on Protection of workforce but with time fragmentation of labour laws was required for consolidation and bringing in uniformity for employers as well as enforcement authority", said Mr Ankur Dalal, Regional Labour Commissioner (Central), Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India while addressing the participants at the virtual session on recent changes in Labour codes organized by Confederation of Indian Industry, Uttarakhand jointly with Grant Thornton Bharat. Mr Dalal further shared that the new code is more towards rationalization and reforms in the labour laws terms of simplification of laws for workers and ease of doing business for employers. He shared that the new code will extend benefit of social security to all workers in organized & unorganized sectors.

Mr Kaushik Mukherjee, Convener, Panel on Environment & Sustainability, CII Uttarakhand & Chief Manager, ITC Haridwar in his opening remarks shared that the code consolidates and amends the laws relating to Trade Unions, conditions of employment in industrial establishment or undertaking, investigation and settlement of industrial disputes. He mentioned that from the employer's perspective and especially the senior management it is required to acquaint themselves with the new Codes for proper implementation and to avoid stringent penalties.

The session focused on the The code on Wages, 2019, The code on Social Security, 2020, The Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions Code, 2020 and The Industrial Relations Code 2020.

The speakers for the session were Mr Akhil Chandna, Associate Partner Direct Tax, Grant Thornton Bharat , Ms Leena Madhok, Director Compliance & Outsourcing, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP & Dr Anoop K Sathpathy, Faculty, V V Giri National Labour Institute.

The session in virtual mode was well attended by 120 delegates from Industry.