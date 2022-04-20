CII Recommendations On Easing Doing Business During Lockdown

Dehradun: Industries are going through hard times due to the ongoing lockdown. There has been a steep slowdown in the economy and the trend will continue for a longer duration even post lockdown, since the demand revival will take time. Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Uttarakhand State Council has made recommendations to the state government for supporting industry in the State. UPCL have been urged to exempt the fixed charges during the lockdown period as has been done by Gujarat & Maharashtra. Relaxation on payment of electricity bills without penalty till 30th June 2020, reduction in electricity tariffs by 20% and waiver of peak electricity charges for a year post lockdown. For easing out industry government to release all pending payments to Industries including non-paid bills, subsidies, and incentives to support cash inflows during this period. In respect of State taxes and Statuary returns payment dates to be extended by 6 months, statuary compliances for industry to be auto renewed and all renewal charges under pollution control board, fire, labor and other departments to be waived off for the current year. Governments appeal to pay wages to workers during the lockdown period is well meaning but the industry's ability to pay is highly restricted due to the disruption of cash flows. State Government should consider taking care of ESIC contribution of the workers for the next three months as a partial support to Industry. State Excise Department is advised to extend Excise Year to 30th April or 1 month from the day lockdown is lifted, whichever is earlier. Similarly, all compliances related to Licenses for manufacturing, price approvals, validity of export permits and transmit permit should be extended until then. Existing inventory of packaging, monocartons and holograms shall also be allowed till the said period which would otherwise become obsolete.

Despite Central & State Governments orders on facilitating logistics during lockdown, industries are still facing lot of issues with respect to interstate transfer of goods. Most of the goods being transferred are essential items. Government's intervention is required at State & District borders for smooth flow of logistics.

Certain recommendations have also been made to Central Government, some of which includes extension of Special Package to Hill States by another 6 months, Tax holiday for tourism industry for the next 12 months and to support domestic manufacturing, all imports where capacity exists in India should be banned & where there is gap in capacity, it should be strengthened by adequate interventions once the situation becomes normal. CII is confident that these recommendations would prove to be helpful in minimizing the pains of the industry during lockdown.