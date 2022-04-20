CII Organizes Interactive Webinar on the Functionalities of Govt e-Marketplace to boost MSME Businesses

Dehradun (The Hawk): CII Uttarakhand organized an interaction with Government e- Marketplace (GeM) officials with an objective to connect MSME members in Uttarakhand with GeM portal over a virtual platform. Industries were briefed on how to sell products & services to the government through Government e-Marketplace (GeM). Interactive Session was organized on a virtual platform on Saturday, 12th September 2020.



Appreciating CII for organizing a webinar for MSME Industry of Uttarakhand to link them with GeM, Mr Sudhir Chandra Nautiyal, Director Industries, Government of Uttarakhand urged the local industry to register on the portal to be able to tap into the vast potential that GeM offers, which is growing very fast. In coming times all government purchases will be only through GeM, hence for any company to do business with the government whether state or central, it is imperative that they are registered on GeM, said Mr Nautiyal. Not having to deal with the bureaucratic red tape and complete transparency of purchases are the other advantages of GeM.

Mr Shashank Sharma, GeM, Business Facilitator and Trainer, Uttarakhand shared that GeM offers a one-stop online procurement portal for all Government Buyers including Central/State ministries, Departments, Bodies & PSUs. He briefed industry in detail steps required to register one's entity on the platform that already houses more than 4.9 lac sellers and service providers, create primary and secondary users, update the corporate profile and attain vendor assessment from Quality Council of India from within the platform. He also updated industry and explained how to register one's brand on the GeM portal, add relevant products and services to the GeM catalogue's growing list of more than 14 lac products, and participate in e-bids floated by over 40,000 government departments and ministries that so far have generated 60,000 crore worth of procurement for the government since GeM's inception. He requested industry for more details to visit: https://gem.gov.in/

Also present on the occasion Mr Anurag Awasthi, Head of Training for GeM and Senior Officer Incharge of GeM MSME and Startup Initiatives and Mr Mr A K Balani, Advisor - GeM & Nodal Officer, Uttarakhand.

Mr Bipen Gupta, Convener, Panel on Economic Development & Policy & Director, GB Springs Pvt Ltd shared that present COVID crises has impacted the entire world, Industries are still recovering from its impact. He appreciated the CII's initiative of organizing this interaction with GeM officials and Industries Department, Government of Uttarakhand and highlighted that today's session will give better clarity and experience for onboarding on GeM portal.

Mr Ritesh Sapra, Co-conveners, Panel on MSME and Competitiveness CII Uttarakhand State Council & Managing Director, GBKC Fashions thanked Mr Sudhir Chandra Nautiyal and GeM Officials for their valuable time and updating industry on benefit of onboarding on GeM portal. More than 57 representatives from Industries across major industrial belts of Uttarakhand; Dehradun, Haridwar, Roorkee and Udham Singh Nagar participated in the session.