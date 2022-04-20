CII Organizes 1st Virtual Himalayan Design Summit for Northern Region

Dehradun (The Hawk): Mr Sudhir Chandra Nautiyal, CEO, Uttarakhand Handicraft & Handloom Development Corporation (UHHDC), & Director Industries, Uttarakhand shared about the design initiatives taken by the state government for making State's product better and also to increase earnings of the artisans. He apprised development of better products using local natural fibre nettle & ringal and good demand for nettle jackets & ringal lamp shades. He further informed how state government is helping artisans by selling their products on Himadari online portal & Amazon Karigar stores.

Dr Vijay Dhasmana, Past Chairman - CII Uttarakhand State Council & Vice Chancellor, Swami Rama Himalayan University in his welcome address mentioned that a lot needs to be done in the areas of innovation, policy framework, right infrastructure with zero impact on our ecology, design & development of creative industries and entrepreneurship in the mountain states & Union Territories. The focus has to be on sustainable innovations and designs with strong research and development.

"Design of Marketing is important for positioning of any innovative product among people", said Mr Sonam Wangchuk, Co-Founder, Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) &, Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) while addressing as a key speaker at the 1st CII Himalayan Design Summit: Northern Region held today. He shared how a large company positioned its car for the poor and failed badly due to wrong marketing design. He apprised about his new design and innovation Solar Earth Buildings and solar pre fab structures being built using local ancient material, with zero energy requirement, sustainable for the mountain regions and are being positioned for the upper class initially and later on for the poor once the culture develops for better acceptability. He explained how basic science can be put to use in everyday life for making innovative products, systems which is being taught to students in his school SECMOL. He further shared about his other innovations like Ice Stupas for meeting water requirement, building blocks using stubble from Punjab & clay from ladakh, naturally solar heated buildings, among others. He shared his message for reducing carbon footprint to the delegates to live simply in the cities so that people on the mountains can simply live.

In pursuit to position India as a Global Design Hub and to stimulate Indian industry to invest in design as a key component for increasing competitiveness, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has been pursuing multipronged strategies in promoting the value of design and leveraging its capability to accelerate economic growth, since last 19 years. As part of this initiative, CII organised the 20th India Design Summit which is ongoing since 11th December 2020. As a part of this summit, the 1st edition of CII NORTHERN HIMALAYAN DESIGN SUMMIT was held today.

Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand shared that they have a Design Innovation Centre for developing design and innovation as a culture while primarily addressing the relevant problems of the Himalayan region. He expressed that local problems can be addressed through partnerships and center has three partner institutes– Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur, National Institute of Technology Uttarakhand (NITUK) and G B Pant University of Agriculture & Technology (GBPUA&T).

While moderating the session on Design Innovation & Sustainability Prof Manisha Mohan, Dean, Department of Design, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies shared that Design and Innovation can play a very crucial role in the Northern Himalayan Region for ensuring enabling and eco-friendly infrastructure; green manufacturing practices; and entrepreneurial opportunities to the local youth.

Other speakers at the session included Mr. Sonam Tashi Gyaltsen, Founder, Ecostream, Mr Anupam Joshi, Senior Environmental Specialist, Word Bank & Mr Saurav Choudhary, Associate Counsellor, CII Indian Green Building Council.

The sessions in virtual mode were well attended by over 250 delegates from Industry, Institutions, Government & Academia.